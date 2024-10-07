US Stocks Close Near Session Highs; Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

Stocks ended Friday close to session highs after a stronger-than-expected jobs report underscored the resilience of the US economy and boosted soft-landing hopes. Treasuries sank as traders recalibrated their bets on the size of the Federal Reserve’s next rate cut.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose the most since Sept. 19. Both eked out modest gains for the week. The policy-sensitive two-year US Treasury yield touched 3.93% after employers added 254,000 jobs in September — the most in six months — and the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined.

The dollar had its best week in two years. Traders are now pricing in less than a quarter-point worth of easing in November.

Apart from Friday’s labor-market report, a slew of other economic data this week — including private-sector job numbers and a measure of the services sector — painted a picture of a strong US economy.

“Coming off a string of relatively weak jobs data over the summer months, the September jobs report was just what the doctor – or in this case the Fed – ordered,” Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors. It “broke the recent trend and provided reason for optimism in the underlying resiliency of the labor economy.”

He added that while the report doesn’t change the economic outlook, it should assuage any concerns investors or the Fed had about the jobs market. Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he wouldn’t want to see the labor market weaken further. One of the main reasons the central bank decided to cut rates by a half a percentage point last month was softer hiring and a rise in the unemployment rate earlier this year.