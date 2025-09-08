US Stocks At Risk Of ‘Sell the News’ Drop On Fed Interest-Rate Cut, JPMorgan Traders Say

US stocks have been on a tear, setting more than 20 all-time highs this year, but the Federal Reserve’s next move threatens to curb investors’ zeal, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk warns.

“This current bull market feels unstoppable with new support forming as former tent poles weaken,” according to Andrew Tyler, the bank’s head of global market intelligence. If the Fed follows through on a widely expected interest-rate cut at its Sept. 17 meeting, that “could turn into a ‘Sell the News’ event as investors pullback.”

JPMorgan’s trading desk maintained their lower conviction tactical bullish call while pointing to a number of risk factors including inflation, employment and the trade war in a note Monday. They also noted retail investors typically scale back their participation in September, while less corporates have been buying back their own shares.

The S&P 500 Index has climbed more than 30% from its April lows reached when President Donald Trump made his opening salvos in the global trade war. The stock market has so far proved resilient. But with the impact of tariffs just being felt and a recent weak jobs readout, investors are on edge ahead of an expected rate cut in typically the worst month of the year for the US equity market.