US Stock Rally Propped Up By Nvidia’s Climb: Markets Wrap

The consumer confidence report flagged concerns about a slowdown in the labor market while manufacturing data also came in weaker than expected.

“The decay in the perceptions of jobs available was striking,” according to Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics. “It also will deliver a warning message about the state of the economy to financial markets.”

Swaps traders increased their wagers to more than three-quarters of a point of policy easing by year-end, suggesting at least one more major cut is in store, after the data.

To BMO’s Ian Lyngen the report did little to change the Fed’s trajectory.

“Unless and until flagging confidence translates into lower consumer spending, the shift in sentiment won’t become a monetary policy influence,” Lyngen wrote.

The report contrasted with the views of Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, the only policymaker to dissent on last week’s half a percent cut. She said the central bank should lower interest rates at a “measured” pace, arguing that inflationary risks remain and that the labor market has not shown significant weakening.

A handful of other policymakers, including Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, have said the focus needs to shift from inflation to jobs. Goolsbee said the central bank may need to cut rates “significantly.”