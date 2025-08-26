US Stock Markets Today: Wall Street Indices Extend Losses As Trump-Fed Feud Escalates

The main Wall Street indices opened in the red on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump escalated his feud with the Federal Reserve and fired Governor Lisa Cook.

S&P 500 opened 0.06% or 4.07 points lower at 6,435.25; Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.12% or 54.32 points lower at 45,228.15, while the Nasdaq Composite was trading 0.05% or 10.39 points lower at 21,438.91.

Shares of Eli Lilly & Co. were trading 4.14% higher at $724.11, the company was among the top gainers in the S&P index. eBay Inc. was among the top draggers and was trading 1.54% lower at $97.03.

Boeing Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mcdonald's Corp were among the winners on Dow Jones while Microsoft, Coca-Cola Co. and Nvidia Corp. were among the top losers.

On the tech heavy Nasdaq composite, EchoStar Corp, Profusa were among the winners, and Wang & Lee Group Inc., and Primech Holdings were among the losers.

The sectoral indices were trading mixed, with six out of 11 indices trading in the red and five trading in the green. The energy sector led the decline while the healthcare sector led the rally.

As the US market opened, gold edged 0.29% higher to $3,375.79 an ounce whereas crude oil pared last session's gains to trade 1.14% lower at $67.44 per barrel.

The Bloomberg Dollar Index fell 0.1%, while the British Pound rose 0.1% along with the Japanese yen to $1.3474 and 147.60 per dollar, respectively.

Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency, rose 0.2% to $109,418.62.