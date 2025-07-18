US Stock Markets Today: S&P Hits New Record High, Nasdaq Advances 0.4%

All the three major US stock indices opened higher on Friday as investors processed a fresh wave of corporate earnings reports.

Minutes into the trade, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% to hit a fresh record of 6,315.61. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2% to 20,929.75, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.18% to 44,405.09.

Among the stocks that gained in early trade were Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stocks like American Express Co., Walt Disney Co. and Nike Inc. Cl B dipped in the early minutes of trade.

Among the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, two were trading lower, while nine traded higher against the previous day's close. The gains were led by energy, consumer staple and communication services.