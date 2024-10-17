US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500 Opens 0.6% Higher As Wall Street Sustains Momentum

The three main US stock market indices opened higher on Thursday, a day after small-cap companies and financial sector stocks soared to help the Wall Street regain momentum.

The broader index, S&P 500, opened 0.6% higher at 5,875.62 points, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9% to 18,537.21.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average, which closed at a record high on Wednesday, opened fractionally higher by 0.1% at 43,119.81.

Among the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, four were trading higher, whereas seven slipped against the previous day's close. The gains were led by information technology and energy sectors, whereas telecom, healthcare and real estate were among the drags.

Chip stocks led the gains in early trade, with Nvidia Corp. rising 3.8% to $140 apiece on the Nasdaq. Lucid Group Inc. led the losses, as its shares plummeted 15% on the announcement that the electric vehicle maker will sell nearly 262.5 million shares.