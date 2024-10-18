US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500 Opens 0.2% Higher, Nasdaq Up 0.5% As Netflix Soars

Two of the three main Wall Street indices opened in the green on Friday, as S&P 500 was up 0.2% at 5,859.43 points at the opening bell and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.5% to 18,466.01.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, slipped 0.2% to open at 43,187.12.

The rise in Nasdaq was driven by Netflix, which jumped 8% in the backdrop of stronger-than-estimated earnings posted in the third quarter of 2024.

Among other major stocks, Apple was up 1.35%, Intel 1.29% and Blackstone 1.3%. Among the companies that slipped in early trade were Citigroup, which slipped 1.16% and Chevron which was down 1%.

Among the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, five were trading higher, whereas six slipped against the previous day's close. The gains were led by information technology and telecom, whereas energy and financials were among the drags.