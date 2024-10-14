US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500 Opens At Record High, Tech Stocks Push Nasdaq

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened higher on Monday, sustaining the momentum built last week in the backdrop of better-than-expected results logged by some of the financial sector majors.

The broader index gained 14.8 points, or 0.25%, to open at a record high of 5,829.81, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.46% to open at 18,426.66.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.15% to open at 42,800.89.