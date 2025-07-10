US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise After US Jobless Claims Fall For Fourth Week

S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Thursday extending gains after US jobless claims fell for the fourth straight week to the lowest in two months. The initial claims fell by 5,000 to 2.27 lakh in the week ended July 5.

The S&P 500 rose over 0.05% and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.02%. However, Dow was down 0.5%.

This comes after S&P 500 was near record highs on Wednesday, and Nasdaq Composite hit fresh record high led by Nvidia which became the first company to cross the $4-Trillion market cap. The S&P 500 closed 0.7% higher just a few points away from its record high, whereas the Nasdaq Composite and Dow was ended the session on Wednesday with 0.7% and 0.5%, gains respectively.

This is a developing story.