US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Open Flat After Day Of Selloff

The main Wall Street indices opened almost flat on Wednesday, a day after the US stock market settled lower as selloff intensified.

The S&P 500 rose fractionally by 0.02% to 5,816.58 at the opening bell, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite opened 0.1% higher at 18,333.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, slipped 0.1% to 42,706.49 at the opening bell.

Seven out of the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices were edging higher, with financials, real estate and industrials leading the gains. The four indices in the red were consumer staples, communication, consumer discretionary and information technology.