US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500 Opens 0.5% Higher; Nasdaq Up 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, a key indicator of US economic performance, opened with a modest gain today.

08 Oct 2024, 07:14 PM IST
The Nasdaq Composite, known for its heavy weighting in technology stocks, continued its upward trend at the market open (Image Source: Robb Miller on Unsplash)

The US stock markets opened higher on Tuesday, with all three major indices logging gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1% to open at 42,022.65, reflecting positive stock market gains.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.8% to open at 18,080.12, contributing to the overall performance of US indices. The broader index, S&P 500, stood at 5,725.24 at the opening bell, up 0.5% from the previous session's close.

(This is a developing story.)

