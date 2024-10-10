US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500 Open Lower; Nasdaq, Dow Jones Fall After CPI Inflation Report

The US stock market edged lower on Thursday after the consumer price index edged higher than expected in September. However, a big jump in the initial jobless claims made the matter confusing. The S&P 500 fell from its all-time high with losses of over 0.30%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.17% or 74.24 points, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.53%, or 96.22 points.

The S&P 500 stood at 5,775.33 at the opening bell, down by 16.71 points.

"Today’s CPI report will lower enthusiasm around rate cuts next month, and if some of these other catalysts increase uncertainty, it could act as a short-term excuse for markets to pull back—particularly with the S&P 500 at all-time highs," Bret Kenwell at eToro told Bloomberg.

While the US consumer price index rose 0.2% in September, the core CPI rose 0.3%, the government said on Thursday. In addition, US weekly jobless claims rose 33,000 to 2,58,000 versus Bloomberg's estimate of 2,30,000.