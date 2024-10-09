US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Fall Ahead Of Fed Minutes

The US stock market edged lower on Wednesday as traders awaited fed minutes data. The S&P 500 fell marginally by 0.08%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.14% or 58.99 points, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.11%, or 20.03 points.

The S&P 500 stood at 5,747.97 at the opening bell, down by 3.10 points or 0.05%.

In the early minutes of trading, six of the 11 sectoral indices were trading in green, with healthcare and industrial leading the surge. Energy and communication were among the two indices edging lower.

“A less-dovish tone from Fed speakers over the course of the last week contributed to the uptick in broad market volatility, so more of the same could pressure markets again today,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report told Bloomberg.