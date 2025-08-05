US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Little Changed Amid Trump's Latest Tariff Remarks

All the three major US stock indices were little changed during the early minutes of trade on Tuesday, despite US President Donald Trump's latest comments on potential tariffs on pharmaceutical and chip imports.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.08% to 21,069.78, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 0.1% to 44,208.34. The S&P 500 advanced 0.08% to 6,334.75

"We’re going to be announcing on semiconductors and chips, which is a separate category, because we want them made in the United States,” Trump told CNBC. He also added that he’ll announce the new plan “within the next week or so.”

Among the stocks that gained in early trade were Amazon.com Inc., Boeing Co. and Nike Inc. Cl B. Stocks like Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and McDonald's Corp. slipped in the early minutes of trade.

Among the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, only one were trading lower, while ten traded higher against the previous day's close. The gains were led by real estate, utilities and information technology.