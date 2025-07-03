US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Rise After Increase In Payrolls

S&P 500 and Dow Jones rose on Thursday, extending gains after a stronger-than-expected jobs report. The payrolls increased 1.47 lakh after slight upward revisions in the last two months. Additionally, the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%.

This comes after S&P 500 and Nasdaq reclaimed record highs on Wednesday, boosted by President Donald Trump’s announcement of a trade deal with Vietnam.

The S&P 500 rose over 0.37%, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and Dow were up 0.61% and 0.20%, respectively. The markets are scheduled for an early 1 p.m. close ahead of the Independence Day and the markets will be closed on Friday.

US stocks advanced to a new high, with technology companies leading the charge, after the US-Vietnam trade deal, a move that fuelled optimism that more agreements are on the way. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% to 6,227 points, led by energy, materials and information tech. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed flat.