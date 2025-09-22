US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Retreat From Record Highs Amid Govt Shutdown Fears

S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell on Monday after interest-cut optimism pushed the benchmark to a fresh high at the end of last week. In addition, the risk of possible government shut down added to the downbeat sentiment.

Shortly after the opening bell, the S&P 500 fell over 0.19%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2%, and Dow Jones was trading 0.37% lower.

Last week, S&P 500 and Dow Jones rose 1.2% and 1%, respectively, while Nasdaq rose 2.2% after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point.

The Wall Street sentiment on Monday was weighed with fears of a potential government shutdown, as the US Senate has rejected Republican and Democratic proposals to temporarily fund the federal government. The logjam comes ahead of the deadline for lawmakers to fund the government, which ends on Sept. 30.

If the House of Representatives and the Senate do not pass a funding legislation, then the government will shut down on Oct. 1.

A shutdown means that government's mandatory services like Border Patrol, Postal Service and Social Security will continue, but federal workers will not be paid.