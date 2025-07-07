US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Fall Nearly 1% As Trump Levies Tariffs On Japan, South Korea

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average edged lower on Monday after US President Donald Trump's announced tariffs on Japan and South Korea.

S&P 500 declined 0.83%, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones was down 0.89% and 1.04%, respectively after Trump announced 25% tariff on South Korea and Japan.

This comes after S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended record highs on Thursday on stronger-than-expected jobs report. The payrolls increased 1.47 lakh after slight upward revisions in the last two months. Additionally, the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%. The markets had an early close on Thursday and were closed on Friday on account of Independence Day.

Trump, earlier in the day, said he would be announcing the issuance of tariff letters or inking of trade deal pacts with various countries starting 12:00 pm (EST).

"I am pleased to announce that the UNITED STATES TARIFF Letters, and/or Deals, with various Countries from around the World, will be delivered starting 12:00 P.M. (Eastern), Monday, July 7th (sic)," he posted earlier in the day on Truth Social.