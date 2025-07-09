US Stock Markets Today: Dow Swings To Gains, Nasdaq Up 1% As Nvidia Hits $4-Trillion Market Cap

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as sentiments eased at the Wall Street with expectations of trade negotiations with a numbering of trading partners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung to gains, rising 0.7% or 312 points to 44,525.63, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1% or 197 points to 2,621.53. The surge came with AI chipmaker Nvidia hitting the $4-trillion market-capitalisation-mark shortly after the trading commenced.

The broader index, S&P 500, rose 41.32 points or 0.66% to 6,266.4.

As the trading started, seven out of the 11 sectoral indices edged higher in early trade, while four were in the negative. The information technology sector and the communications services sector led the rally. While the Energy, Consumer Staples, Utilities, and Real Estate Sectors were trading in the red.