US Stock Markets Today: Dow Jones Hits Fresh Record As Rally Extends To Second Day

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday to extend gains for the second day as investors remain upbeat on monetary policy easing while awaiting fresh macro data to gauge the health of the world's largest economy.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, or 127 points, to reach an all-time high of 42,190, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4% to remain above 18,000.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.2% to 5,731, just shy of a few points from scaling a new peak. Six of the eleven sectoral indices were trading in green, with materials and consumer discretionary seeing gains while financials and healthcare led declines.

Among major companies, shares of Uber Technologies Inc. and Tesla Inc. rose over 2%, while Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Microsoft Corp. dropped 1%.