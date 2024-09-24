US Stock Markets Today: Dow Jones Hits Fresh Record As Rally Extends To Second Day

NDTV ProfitMarketsUS Stock Markets Today: Dow Jones Hits Fresh Record As Rally Extends To Second Day
The S&P 500 advanced 0.2% to 5,731, just shy of few points from scaling a new peak.

24 Sep 2024, 07:40 PM IST
US stocks opened higher on Tuesday to extend gains for the second day as investors remain upbeat on monetary policy easing while awaiting fresh macro data to gauge the health of the world's largest economy.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, or 127 points, to reach an all-time high of 42,190, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4% to remain above 18,000.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.2% to 5,731, just shy of a few points from scaling a new peak. Six of the eleven sectoral indices were trading in green, with materials and consumer discretionary seeing gains while financials and healthcare led declines.

Among major companies, shares of Uber Technologies Inc. and Tesla Inc. rose over 2%, while Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Microsoft Corp. dropped 1%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond was up three basis points to 3.77%.

The US dollar was little against major currencies. The Bloomberg Dollar Index was flat at 100.79.

Spot gold prices gained 0.4% to $2,640 an ounce, a new record.

International benchmark Brent oil jumped 2.7% to $75.87 per barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East over the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

