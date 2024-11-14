US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Little Changed As Investors Assess PPI Inflation Data

The main Wall Street indices were little changed at the opening bell on Thursday, but edged marginally higher as compared to the preceding day's close.

The broader index, S&P 500, was nearly flat as it opened barely four points higher at 5,989.68. The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 25.81 points at 44,032.38.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.13% at 19,256.09 at the opening bell.

Within the first couple of minutes into the trade, nine out of the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices slipped into the red. The drags were headed by healthcare and real estate, whereas the only two indices edging higher were energy and financials.

The flat start to the US stock market came shortly after the producer price index data was released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The PPI, which is a measure of wholesale inflation, rose 2.4% year-on-year in October. This was marginally higher than Bloomberg's estimate of 2.3%.

The initial jobless claims stabilised, as they fell to 217,000 in the week ending Nov. 9 as compared to the estimate of 222,000.

(This is a developing story)