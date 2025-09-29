Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Markets Today: Nasdaq Edges Higher As AI Stocks Nvidia, Oracle Jump In Early Trade
ADVERTISEMENT

US Stock Markets Today: Nasdaq Edges Higher As AI Stocks Nvidia, Oracle Jump In Early Trade

US Stock Markets Today: Nvidia rose over 2%, and Oracle was up nearly 1% in early trade.

29 Sep 2025, 07:42 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
US Stock Markets Today
US Stock Markets Today: Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.64 points or 0.17%, S&P 500 also rose over 0.39% while Nasdaq was up 0.66%. (Source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Wall Street opened higher on Monday, with stocks of AI players like Oracle and Nvidia jumping in early trade. Minutes into the trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.64 points or 0.17%, S&P 500 also rose over 0.39%, and Nasdaq was up 0.66%. Nvidia rose over 2%, Oracle was up nearly 1%.

US stocks fell last week amid uncertainty surrounding the AI stocks. The S&P and Nasdaq posted its worst weekly performance since early August. Dow Jones also posted is first loss in over three weeks. However, the indices marked some recovery on Friday.

Global stocks are poised to extend their rally through year-end, driven by a resilient US economy, supportive valuations and a more dovish Fed stance, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists told Bloomberg.

“Good earnings growth, Fed easing without a recession and global fiscal policy easing will continue to support equities,” a team led by Christian Mueller-Glissmann wrote in a note said Bloomberg. “With anchored recession risk, we would buy dips in equities into year-end.”

In the early minutes of trading, four of the 11 sectoral indices was trading in green. Energy sector led the decline, while information technology sector was in green.

Walt Disney Corp., Microsoft Corp. and Walt Disney Co. were amongst the gainers for the day. On the other hand, Boeing Co., McDonald's Corp., Apple Inc., Intel Corp. were in the red.

As the US market opened, spot gold rose 1.6% to $3,821.73 an ounce after hitting record high. Crude oil prices rose, with the West Texas trading 2.6% lower at $64.04 per barrel.

The Bloomberg Dollar Index fell 0.3%, with the British Pound rising 0.3% at $1.3446 and the Japanese yen at 148.67 per dollar. Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency was up 1.2% at $112,217.39.

ALSO READ

S&P 500 Futures Climb, Keeping Index On Track To Log Best September Since 2013: Markets Wrap
Opinion
S&P 500 Futures Climb, Keeping Index On Track To Log Best September Since 2013: Markets Wrap
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT