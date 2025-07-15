US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500 Hits Record High, Nvidia Soars Nearly 5%

The main Wall Street indices opened higher on Tuesday following the cooler-than-expected US inflation data. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% to hit a fresh all-time high of 6,302.04.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.8% to 20,805.96 levels, whereas Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.27% to 44,340.32.

Among the stocks that gained in early trade were Nvidia Corp., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. Stocks like American Express Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. slipped in the early minutes of trade.

Tech stocks rallied after news emerged that Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. would resume partial chip sales to China.

Among the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, six were trading higher while five traded lower against the previous day's close. The gains were led by communication services, financials and real estate.