US Stock Markets Today: Muted Start For S&P 500; Nasdaq, Dow Jones Little Changed After Key Q1 Results

A muted start was seen at Wall Street, following the quarterly results released by some of the key listed US entities. The S&P 500 opened flat at 6,263.4, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 45 points, or about 0.1%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged 0.22% higher at 20,776.66 during the early minutes of trade.

This came after PepsiCo, GE Aerospace and United Airlines posted higher-than-estimated earnings.

Among the stocks that gained in early trade were Walt Disney Co., Nike Inc. Cl B and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Stocks like Johnson & Johnson, Chevron Corp. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. dipped in the early minutes of trade.

Among the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, three were trading lower, while eight traded higher against the previous day's close. The gains were led by consumer staple, healthcare and real estate sectors.