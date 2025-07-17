US Stock Markets Today: Muted Start For S&P 500; Nasdaq, Dow Jones Little Changed After Key Q1 Results
A muted start was seen at Wall Street, following the quarterly results released by some of the key listed US entities. The S&P 500 opened flat at 6,263.4, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 45 points, or about 0.1%.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged 0.22% higher at 20,776.66 during the early minutes of trade.
This came after PepsiCo, GE Aerospace and United Airlines posted higher-than-estimated earnings.
Among the stocks that gained in early trade were Walt Disney Co., Nike Inc. Cl B and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Stocks like Johnson & Johnson, Chevron Corp. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. dipped in the early minutes of trade.
Among the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, three were trading lower, while eight traded higher against the previous day's close. The gains were led by consumer staple, healthcare and real estate sectors.
As the US market opened, spot gold was trading 0.82% lower at $3,319.57, and Brent crude oil was trading 0.09% higher at $68.58.
The Bloomberg Dollar Index rose 0.4%, with the British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3399, while the Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 148.56 per dollar.
Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency, dipped 1.7% to $117,888.45.