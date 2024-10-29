US Stock Markets Today: Dow Jones Slumps 0.48% At Opening Bell; S&P 500, Nasdaq Also Edge Lower

All the three main Wall Street indices opened in the red on Tuesday, as S&P 500 was down 0.25% at 5,803.70 points at the opening bell and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.24% to 18,522.83.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average was open 0.48% lower at 42,183.81.

Before the US markets opened, its Asian peers settled on a high note. The Shanghai Composite was down 1.08% while the Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 0.49%. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.77% higher, whereas India's Nifty 50 closed with 0.52% gains.

(This is a developing story.)