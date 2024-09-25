US Stock Markets Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Hover Near Record Highs

US stocks opened marginally higher on Wednesday to extend gains for the third day as investors await new data on the economy while China's latest stimulus push does little to excite.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%, or 41 points, to 42,192, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1% to tread near 18,100.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.1% to 5,741, a new high. Six of the eleven sectoral indices were trading in green, with information technology and telecommunications seeing gains while energy and consumer discretionary led declines.

Among major companies, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Inc. advanced more than 5% following an upgrade from Barclays. Nvidia Corp. rose over 2% and Intel Inc. jumped 1%.

General Motors Co. tanked over 6% and Ford Motor Co. by 5% after Morgan Stanley cut the auto industry view to neutral.