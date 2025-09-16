US Stock Markets Today: Wall Street Extends Gains After Positive Retail Sales Report

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite opened in the green on Tuesday after the Retail Sales Report revealed a 0.6% rise in retail purchases grew 0.6%. The control-group sales, a pertinent factor in calculating goods spending in GDP also grew 0.7%.

The S&P 500 was trading 0.14% or 9.15 points higher at 6,624; Dow Jones edged 0.11% or 49.23 points higher to trade at 45,883.45, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.21% or 46.20 points higher at 22,394.95 after open.

(This is a developing story)