US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Opens Little Changed, S&P Hovers Around Record Highs

The main US stock market indices opened little changed on Friday, carrying forward the highs of previous sessions, as investor sentiment remained upbeat over positive economic data and corporate earnings.

The wider index, S&P 500 opened 0.06% or 3.97 points higher at

6,936.02, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite opened 0.14% or 32.6 points higher at 23,645.91, while Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.04% or 18.53 points lower at 48,712.47.

(This is a developing story)