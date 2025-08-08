US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Edge Higher
Among the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, five were trading lower, while six traded higher.
All the three major US stock indices edged higher during the early minutes of trade on Friday as S&P 500 rose 0.35%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.37%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed 0.3%.
Among the stocks that gained in early trade were Apple Inc., Boeing Co. and Walmart Inc. Stocks like McDonald's Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Procter & Gamble Co. dipped in the early minutes of trade.
Among the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, five were trading lower, while six traded higher against the previous day's close. The gains were led by utilities, real estate and materials.
As the US market opened, spot gold was trading 0.32% lower at $3,385.46, and Brent crude oil was trading 0.90% higher at $67.03.
The Bloomberg Dollar Index changed slightly while the British pound changed marginally to $1.3434, while the Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 147.79 per dollar.
Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency, slipped 0.3% to $116,895.08.