US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Edge Higher

All the three major US stock indices edged higher during the early minutes of trade on Friday as S&P 500 rose 0.35%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.37%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed 0.3%.

Among the stocks that gained in early trade were Apple Inc., Boeing Co. and Walmart Inc. Stocks like McDonald's Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Procter & Gamble Co. dipped in the early minutes of trade.

Among the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, five were trading lower, while six traded higher against the previous day's close. The gains were led by utilities, real estate and materials.