US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Indices Edge Lower; Intel Shares Jump

S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower on Monday after hitting an all-time high last week. The Nasdaq Composite Index opened higher but fell in the early minutes of trading.

The share price of Intel extended gains and opened 2.9% higher at $25.5 apiece. The stock remains in focus as the US government acquired 10% stake in the company last week.

The S&P 500 fell was trading 0.22% or 14.07 points lower at 6,453.12 whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was 0.20% or 33.84 points down at 21,471 and Dow Jones was down 0.25% or 111.99 points at 45.516 as of 6:26 p.m. IST.

Netflix Inc. shares were trading 1.89% higher at $1,227.42 whereas tech giant Microsoft Corp. was trading 0.03% lower in the red at $507.06. McDonald's and Johnson & Johnson were also trading 0.26% and 0.33% lower at $313.25 and $178.69, respectively.

Out of the 11 sectoral indices, nine were trading lower while only two were trading in the green. Information Technology and Communication services were the only two exceptions while Healthcare and Consumer Staples were the top drags among sectors.

Brent Crude edged 1.15% higher to trade at $67.99 per barrel, while gold prices were trading flat at $3,373 an ounce.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed, while the British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3507 and the Japanese yen declined 0.4% to 147.49 per dollar.

Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency, fell 1.3% to $111,262.04.