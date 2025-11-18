US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Extends Losses As Tech Majors Slip

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite extended their losses at open, caused by a slide in the shares of tech majors.

Dow Jones slipped nearly 1% or 379.13 points to trade at 46,211.11, while wider index S&P 500 traded 0.27% or 18.20 points lower at 6,654.21 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.33% or 74.80 points lower to trade at 22,633.27.

Shares of Home Depot Inc. dropped 3.13% in the early minutes of trade to $347.25. While tech majors like Nvidia and Palantir traded 1.53% and 0.30% lower respectively.

