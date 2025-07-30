US Stock Market Today: S&P Opens In Green, Nasdaq Up 40 Points Ahead of Fed Policy Verdict Amid Tariff Jitters

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors assessed better-than-expected GDP data, and awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision and key tech earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.9 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 44,677.9. The S&P 500 rose 10.4 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 6,381.23​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 42.1 points, or 0.20%, to 21,140.397 at the opening bell.