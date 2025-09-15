US Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Edge Higher On Tesla Boost, Fed Bets

Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Edge Higher On Tesla Boost, Fed Bets
The sentiment at the Wall Street was positive on hopes of a likely cut in interest rate by the US Federal Reserve this week.

15 Sep 2025, 07:16 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US markets rise on Tesla boost. (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
US markets rise on Tesla boost. (Photo: Envato)
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 opened in the green on Monday after Tesla Chief Elon Musk purchased close to $1 billion of stock. The sentiment at the Wall Street was also positive on hopes of a likely cut in interest rate by the US Federal Reserve this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened flat, but soon rose in the early minutes of trade.

The S&P 500 was trading 0.34% or 22.16 points higher at 6,606.45 while Nasdaq traded 0.46% or 102.47 higher at 22,243.57. Dow Jones rose as much as 0.08% to 45,898.50.

(This is a developing story)

