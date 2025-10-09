US Stock Market Today: S&P, Dow Log Marginal Gains; Nasdaq Flat Ahead Of Earnings Season

The benchmark US equity indices started on a mixed note on Thursday, as investors gear up for the upcoming earnings season, with validation of the artificial intelligence frenzy's record rally a key point of interest.

Minutes into trade, the S&P 500 was up 0.09% or six points at 6,759.68, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index opened flat at 23,042.67. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.16% higher at 46,677.89.

(This is a developing story).