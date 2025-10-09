Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: S&P, Dow Log Marginal Gains; Nasdaq Flat Ahead Of Earnings Season
ADVERTISEMENT

US Stock Market Today: S&P, Dow Log Marginal Gains; Nasdaq Flat Ahead Of Earnings Season

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.16% higher at 46,677.89.

09 Oct 2025, 07:07 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US equity indices kick off trade mixed on Thursday. (Photo source: Pexels)</p></div>
US equity indices kick off trade mixed on Thursday. (Photo source: Pexels)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The benchmark US equity indices started on a mixed note on Thursday, as investors gear up for the upcoming earnings season, with validation of the artificial intelligence frenzy's record rally a key point of interest.

Minutes into trade, the S&P 500 was up 0.09% or six points at 6,759.68, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index opened flat at 23,042.67. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.16% higher at 46,677.89.

(This is a developing story).

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT