US Stock Market Today: S&P Opens At Record High, Nasdaq Zooms 330 Points On Meta, Microsoft Earnings Boost

US Stock Market Today: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Thursday, as blockbuster earnings from Meta and Microsoft signaled Big Tech's hefty artificial intelligence bets were paying off. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 204.5 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 44,665.82. The S&P 500 rose 64.1 points, or 1.01%, at the open to 6,427.02​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 327.8 points, or 1.55%, to 21,457.48 at the opening bell.

Bitcoin Rises 0.8% To $118,078.95

Yield On 10-Year Treasuries Declines 2 Basis Points To 4.35%

WTI Crude Falls 0.9% To $69.38 A Barrel

Spot Gold Rises 1% To $3,308.28 An Ounce

Microsoft Jumps 8.2% To Surpass $4 Trillion In Market Value

Meta Platforms Surges 11%, Adding $190 Bn In Value

This is a developing story. Kindly check back for updates