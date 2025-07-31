Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: S&P Opens At Record High, Nasdaq Zooms 330 Points On Meta, Microsoft Earnings Boost
ADVERTISEMENT

US Stock Market Today: S&P Opens At Record High, Nasdaq Zooms 330 Points On Meta, Microsoft Earnings Boost

US Stock Market Today: S&P Opens At Record High, Nasdaq Zooms 330 Points On Meta, Microsoft Earnings Boost

31 Jul 2025, 07:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
US Stock Market Today
US Stock Market Today: A sign for Wall Street and American flags in New York, U.S.

US Stock Market Today: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Thursday, as blockbuster earnings from Meta and Microsoft signaled Big Tech's hefty artificial intelligence bets were paying off. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 204.5 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 44,665.82. The S&P 500 rose 64.1 points, or 1.01%, at the open to 6,427.02​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 327.8 points, or 1.55%, to 21,457.48 at the opening bell.

Bitcoin Rises 0.8% To $118,078.95

Yield On 10-Year Treasuries Declines 2 Basis Points To 4.35%

WTI Crude Falls 0.9% To $69.38 A Barrel

Spot Gold Rises 1% To $3,308.28 An Ounce

Microsoft Jumps 8.2% To Surpass $4 Trillion In Market Value

Meta Platforms Surges 11%, Adding $190 Bn In Value

This is a developing story. Kindly check back for updates

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT