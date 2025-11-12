US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise As AMD Stock Zooms Nearly 9% In Early Trade

The benchmark US stock market indices rebounded on Wednesday on the back of major tech stocks like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp. rising.

S&P 500 rose 0.29% to 6,866.30, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.12% to 23,496.26, shortly after the closing bell. Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its gains at open 0.74% higher at 48,281.58.

In the early minutes of trade, AMD's stock rose nearly 9% to $257.65 while Nvidia's scrip was trading 0.16% higher at $193.39.

(this is a developing story)