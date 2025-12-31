US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Muted In Last Trading Session Of 2025

The main US stock market indices opened little changed on 2025's last trading session on Wednesday, in the backdrop of the weakness exhibited in the week so far.

S&P 500 opened 0.05% or 3.49 points higher at 6,899.73, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite opened 0.05% or 12.43 points higher at 23,431.51, while Dow Jones Industrial Average also was up 0.05% or 12.43 points to trade at 23,431.51.

The indices pared the marginal gains in the early minutes of trade and ticked lower. S&P 500 traded 0.12% lower and Nasdaq was down 0.16%, whereas Dow Jones slipped 0.20%.

Shortly before the Wall Street opened, official data showed that the US jobless claims have fallen to 1,99,000 in the week ended Dec. 27.

As of 10:21 a.m. EST or local time, S&P 500 traded 0.26% or 17.65 lower at 6,878.34, Nasdaq traded 0.25% or 59.02 points lower at 23,365.22, and Dow Jones declined 0.26% or 132.62 points at 48,240.69.

"After an excellent year in equity markets, and with positioning close to highs in late November, portfolio and fund managers may have been closing their bets and realigning them to benchmark," Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank told Bloomberg.

On the last day of the year, the magnificent seven stocks traded mix with bellwether company Nvidia Corp. trading 0.60% higher at $188.68, Apple Inc. declined 0.07% at $272.94, Google-parent Alphabet Inc. was up 0.03% at $313.93, Tesla Inc. fell 0.03% to $454.39 and Meta Platforms rose 0.53% to $662.55.

Besides this, Amazon Inc. traded 0.09% lower at $232.33 and Microsoft Corp. traded 0.35% lower at $485.68.

Spot gold prices were trading 0.09% lower at $4,334.45 an ounce. In the crude basket, US West Texas Intermediate traded 0.71% higher at $58.39 a barrel and Brent crude traded 0.65% higher at $61.72 a barrel.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1733, along with the British pound which fell 0.2% to $1.3340, and Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 156.93 per dollar.

Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency, rose 0.4% to $88,527.15