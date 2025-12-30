Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Open Little Changed As Year-End Cheer Eludes Wall Street
US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Open Little Changed As Year-End Cheer Eludes Wall Street

S&P 500 opened 0.02% or 1.62 points lower at 6,904.12, after closing 0.35% lower on Monday.

30 Dec 2025, 08:11 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
US stock market
US stock market indices were little changed in the early minutes of trading. (Photo: Unsplash)
Summary is AI Generated.

The main US stock market indices opened little changed on Tuesday after closing lower in the previous session, evading the year-end festive sentiment so far.

S&P 500 opened 0.02% or 1.62 points lower at 6,904.12, after closing 0.35% lower on Monday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite opened 0.05% or 11.78 points lower at 23,462.57, and Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.04% or 18.22 points lower at 48,443.71.

(This is a developing story)

