Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Falter As Jobs Data Shows Sluggish Economy
ADVERTISEMENT

US Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Falter As Jobs Data Shows Sluggish Economy

S&P 500 opened 0.14% or 9.21 points lower at 6,807.30, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite opened 0.21% or 49.04 points lower at 23,008.37.

16 Dec 2025, 09:05 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wall Street indices slipped as official data showed jump in unemployment. (Image: Unsplash)</p></div>
Wall Street indices slipped as official data showed jump in unemployment. (Image: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The main Wall Street indices opened in the red on Tuesday after US job data for November painted a sluggish picture of the economy.

S&P 500 opened 0.14% or 9.21 points lower at 6,807.30, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite opened 0.21% or 49.04 points at 23,008.37, and Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.04% or 18.87 points lower at 48,397.69.

According to official government data that was released earlier in the day, the unemployment rate in the country has reached a four-year high of 4.6%, indicating a slowdown of the economy.

As of 10:16 a.m. EST or local time, Dow Jones traded 0.27% or 130.86 points lower at 48,285.70, whereas S&P 500 traded 0.16% lower at 6,805.23 and Nasdaq was little changed at 23,057.99.

Most of the Magnificent Seven stocks traded lower, with IT bellwether Nvidia Corp. down 0.67% to $175.02, Apple Inc. down 0.71% at $272.20, Google-parent Alphabet Inc. down 18% at $307, Tesla Inc. falling 0.25% to $473.91 and Microsoft Corp. also dipping 0.35% to $473.20

Only Meta Platforms and Amazon Inc. traded 0.54% and 0.20% higher at $651.03 and $223.05, respectively.

In commodities market, spot gold rose for a sixth session, up 0.45% to nearly $4,324 an ounce. On the other hand, spot silver prices dropped nearly 1% to $63.49 per ounce.

In the crude basket, West Texas Intermediate fell sharply by 2.60% to $55.19 a barrel, while Brent Crude fell 2.54% to $59.02 a barrel.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% while euro rose 0.3% to $1.1784. Both the Japanese yen and British pound rose 0.3% and 0.4% to 154.82 per dollar and $1.3434, respectively.

Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency, rose 1.2% to $87,280.26.

ALSO READ

Why Donald Trump Is Suing BBC For $5 Billion: Controversy Over Panorama Documentary Explained
Opinion
Why Donald Trump Is Suing BBC For $5 Billion: Controversy Over Panorama Documentary Explained
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT