US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Fall, Dragged By Tech Heavyweights

Shares of Nvidia were trading 3.11% lower at $192.93, Microsoft traded 0.19% lower at $505.06 and Intel slipped 2.25% to $37.58.

11 Nov 2025, 08:29 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The US markets opened mixed on Tuesday. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
The US markets opened mixed on Tuesday. (Source: Unsplash)
Tech giants like Microsoft Corp., Intel Corp., and Nvidia Corp. weighed on the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite indices as the US markets opened on Tuesday.

S&P 500 opened 0.2% lower and Nasdaq opened 0.5% lower. Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, opened 107 points, or 0.2% higher.

As of 8:25 p.m., S&P edged 0.23% lower to trade at 6,816.85, Nasdaq traded 0.55% lower at 23,397.41, while Dow Jones traded 0.17% higher 47,451.

Shares of Nvidia were trading 3.11% lower at $192.93, Microsoft traded 0.19% lower at $505.06 and Intel slipped 2.25% to trade at $37.58.

(This is a developing story)

