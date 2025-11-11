US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Fall, Dragged By Tech Heavyweights

Tech giants like Microsoft Corp., Intel Corp., and Nvidia Corp. weighed on the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite indices as the US markets opened on Tuesday.

S&P 500 opened 0.2% lower and Nasdaq opened 0.5% lower. Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, opened 107 points, or 0.2% higher.

As of 8:25 p.m., S&P edged 0.23% lower to trade at 6,816.85, Nasdaq traded 0.55% lower at 23,397.41, while Dow Jones traded 0.17% higher 47,451.

Shares of Nvidia were trading 3.11% lower at $192.93, Microsoft traded 0.19% lower at $505.06 and Intel slipped 2.25% to trade at $37.58.

