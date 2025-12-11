US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Fall As Oracle Shares Slump 15% On Poor Earnings

Tech stocks dragged US benchmark indices lower on Thursday after Oracle's disappointing quarterly results.

The S&P 500 index shed 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.7% at open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed, rising 103 points, or 0.2%.

Seven of the eleven sectoral indices on the S&P 500 were trading in green led by materials and financials. IT and telecom stocks saw decline.

Oracle shares fell as much as 15% after the cloud computing company's fiscal second-quarter revenue missed analyst expectations. Analysts across Wall Street raced to lower their price targets after the company raised its spending forecast, heightening concerns about the company’s debt, as per reports.

Shares of artificial intelligence companies were also trading lower, including Nvidia and AMD, which were each down more than 2%.

The S&P 500 on Wednesday closed just a few points away from a new record after the Federal Reserve announced an interest rate cut for the third time this year and ruled out a rate hike.