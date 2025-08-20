US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Edge Lower; Dow Jones Sees Modest Uptick

US indices trade mixed on Wednesday. (Image: Unsplash)
Wall Street's main indices opened largely mixed on Wednesday as investors shied away from a rally in tech stocks.
Minutes into the trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 64.69 points, or 0.14%, to 44,986.96. The S&P 500 fell 10.33 points, or 0.16%, to 6,401.13, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.46 points, or 0.46%, to 21,216.02.
(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly).