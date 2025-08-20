US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Edge Lower; Dow Jones Sees Modest Uptick

Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Edge Lower; Dow Jones Sees Modest Uptick
Wall Street indices traded mixed at open on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones trading slightly higher.

20 Aug 2025, 07:07 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US indices trade mixed on Wednesday. (Image: Unsplash)</p></div>
Wall Street's main indices opened largely mixed on Wednesday as investors shied away from a rally in tech stocks.

Minutes into the trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 64.69 points, or 0.14%, to 44,986.96. The S&P 500 fell 10.33 points, or 0.16%, to 6,401.13​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.46 points, or 0.46%, to 21,216.02.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly).

