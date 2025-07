Wall Street set off to a tepid start on Thursday, with earnings season witnessing a strong demand in Alphabet's AI products while Tesla reported its biggest revenue decline in at least a decade.

The S&P 500 opened 0.11% higher, trading at 6,366.28, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 234 points, or about 0.52%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged 0.30% higher to 21,083.82 during the early minutes of trade.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly)