US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Open Little Changed As Wall Street Digests A Slew Of Earnings

US stocks opened mixed on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surging on strong corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 45 points, or 0.1%. While the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated slightly, reflecting investor uncertainty over persistent inflation and the Federal Reserve’s future policy path. The benchmark S&P 500 hovered near the flatline in early trading, consolidating Monday’s gains.