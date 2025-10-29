US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Inch Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision

The main Wall Street indices opened higher in trade on Wednesday, as optimism around artificial intelligence grew on expectations that Nvidia Corp. could secure progress in China boosted sentiment ahead of an anticipated interest-rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

Minutes into the trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained around 0.25%, whereas the S&P 500 jumped 0.22%, and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.62%.

(This is a developing story)