US Stock Market Today: Nvidia Drags Nasdaq, S&P 500 Lower; Tesla Falls Nearly 2%

The Wall Street began last week of the year on a bitter note, with Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average opening in the red.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 0.80% or 185.60 points at open to 23,407.49 after bellwether Nvidia Corp., weighed on the index. The wider index, S&P 500, was also dragged down 0.43% or 29.74 points to 6,900.20 while Dow Jones opened 0.10% or 46.52 points lower at 48,664.45.

In early trade, shares of Nvidia and Tesla Inc. traded 2.20% and 1.80% lower at $187 and $466.64, respectively.

(This is a developing story)