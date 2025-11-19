US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Jumps 1.5%; S&P 500, Dow Jones See Uptick Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped in early trade, rising around 1.5%, whereas the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also recorded notable upticks. The positive start for the Wall Street comes ahead of the third quarter earnings of Nvidia, scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

At 10:06 am (local time), the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.47%, or 329 points, at 22,751.89. The S&P 500 rose 0.85% or nearly 57 points at 6,670, whereas Dow Jones s was 0.24%, or 108 points, at 46,200.54.

Nvidia's stock was up 3.2%, trading at $187.16. Analysts are estimating more than 56% year-on-year rise in revenue to $54.92 billion for the August-October quarter. While the jump seems significant, it is still far off from the triple-digit growth the company registered for many preceding quarters.