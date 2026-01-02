ADVERTISEMENT
US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Jumps 1% As Tech Shares Ride Momentum Into 2026
In the early minutes of trade, stocks of tech giants like Nvidia Corp., Tesla Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. rose sharply.
The main US stock market indices opened higher on Friday, driven the momentum sustained by tech stocks into the new year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.03% or 239.18 points to 23,481.17 at open.
The wider index, S&P 500, opened 0.57% or 39.31 points higher at 6,884.81, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 0.19% or 93.33 points higher at 48,156.62.
Nvidia was up nearly 3% at $191.85 in early trade, while Amazon rose 1.21% to $233.73. Tesla also traded 0.56% higher at $452.81.
(This is a developing story)
