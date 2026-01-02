US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Jumps 1% As Tech Shares Ride Momentum Into 2026

The main US stock market indices opened higher on Friday, driven the momentum sustained by tech stocks into the new year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.03% or 239.18 points to 23,481.17 at open.

The wider index, S&P 500, opened 0.57% or 39.31 points higher at 6,884.81, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 0.19% or 93.33 points higher at 48,156.62.

In the early minutes of trade, stocks of tech giants like Nvidia Corp., Tesla Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. rose sharply.

Nvidia was up nearly 3% at $191.85 in early trade, while Amazon rose 1.21% to $233.73. Tesla also traded 0.56% higher at $452.81.

