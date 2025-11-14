US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Falls 1%, S&P 500 Slips As Tech Giants Weigh

Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Falls 1%, S&P 500 Slips As Tech Giants Weigh
The wider index, S&P 500, opened 0.87% lower at 6,678.68, whereas Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.09% at open at 46,940.93.

14 Nov 2025, 08:26 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US stock market opened in the red. (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
US stock market opened in the red. (Source: Freepik)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The major Wall Street indices extended their losses at open on Friday as investors continued to sell due to apprehensions regarding Federal Reserve rate cut in December.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 1.05% at open as IT and tech giants like Nvidia Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. weighed on the index.

(This is a developing story)

