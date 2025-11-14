US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Falls 1%, S&P 500 Slips As Tech Giants Weigh

US stock market opened in the red. (Source: Freepik)
The major Wall Street indices extended their losses at open on Friday as investors continued to sell due to apprehensions regarding Federal Reserve rate cut in December.
Tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 1.05% at open as IT and tech giants like Nvidia Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. weighed on the index.
Wider index S&P 500 opened 0.87% lower at 6,678.68, Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.09% at 46,940.93.