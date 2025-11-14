US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Falls 1%, S&P 500 Slips As Tech Giants Weigh

The major Wall Street indices extended their losses at open on Friday as investors continued to sell due to apprehensions regarding Federal Reserve rate cut in December.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 1.05% at open as IT and tech giants like Nvidia Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. weighed on the index.

Wider index S&P 500 opened 0.87% lower at 6,678.68, Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.09% at 46,940.93.

