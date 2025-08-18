Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Slide At Open
ADVERTISEMENT

US Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Slide At Open

The S&P 500 fell 5.16 points, or 0.08% at the open, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.16 points, or 0.03%.

18 Aug 2025, 07:09 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
US Stock Market Today, Wall Street Today, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones
US Stock Market Today: S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened in red on Monday. (Photo: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Wall Street's main indexes declined on Monday ahead of a week that is expected to see an extent of progress in terms of a peace deal for Ukraine, as well as signals from the Federal Reserve on interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.78 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 44,937.34. The S&P 500 fell 5.16 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 6,444.63​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.16 points, or 0.03%, to 21,616.82 at the opening bell.

(This is a developing story)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT