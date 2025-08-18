US Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Slide At Open

Wall Street's main indexes declined on Monday ahead of a week that is expected to see an extent of progress in terms of a peace deal for Ukraine, as well as signals from the Federal Reserve on interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.78 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 44,937.34. The S&P 500 fell 5.16 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 6,444.63​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.16 points, or 0.03%, to 21,616.82 at the opening bell.

(This is a developing story)