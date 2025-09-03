US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Up Nearly 200 Points, S&P Advances Amid Boost In Investor Sentiment

The main Wall Street indices opened in the green on Wednesday, reversing the previous day's losses in the holiday-shortened week.

Investors were encouraged by an antitrust ruling against Google-parent Alphabet, which resulted in less severe penalties than the Justice Department had sought.

The S&P 500 opened 0.35% or 23 points higher at 6,438.25; the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.03% or 14 points up at 45,309.43, while the Nasdaq Composite was trading 0.85% or 182 points higher at 21,461,63.

(This is a developing story)